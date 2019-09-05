The upcoming action thriller of Siddharth Anand, War, starring actors Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor has dropped a party track, Ghungroo, in Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao’s voice which is enough to drive away our mid-week blues. Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik shared the news of the latest party number being dropped and we can already see it climbing the chartbusters.

Shot in an exotic beach location, the song promises foot-tapping beats, peppy lyrics and dance steps that will instantly push you to try it out with your gang, party or no party. Penned by Kumaar, the song has been composed by Vishal and Shekhar while the choreography is credited to Bosco-Caesar and Tushar Kalia.

Watch the song Ghungroo from war here:

ash Raj Films has released the much-awaited trailer of War, starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. The film looks as terrific and action-packed as the makers promised it to be. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under his home production company YRF. Apart from a strong lead cast, it also features a good support cast that includes Ashutosh Rana, Dipannita Sharma and Anupriya Goenka among others. The music of the film is composed by Vishal-Shekhar while the lyrics are penned down by Kumaar.

It’s one of the most anticipated films of the year and has been touted as a one-of-its-kind action drama. The makers reportedly roped in international action choreographers from Hollywood and Korea to raise the bar of action for the Indian audience. Earlier, talking to Mid-Day in an interview, the director described the level of the action in the film and said, “We were clear that we wanted to give Indian audiences action that they have never seen before. The car sequence sees Hrithik and Tiger perform an adrenaline-pumping stunt that has been shot on ice (in the Arctic).

War is slated to hit the screens as a big Gandhi Jayanti release on October 2.