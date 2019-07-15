The much-awaited teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff‘s high-octane action drama, War, has been dropped and fans can’t seem to take their eyes off the handsome hunks of Bollywood. Despite no-dialogues uttered, the boys win fans hearts from the very first salt and pepper look as they give tough competition to Vaani Kapoor‘s sizzling glimpses in between the packed punches and adrenalin rush car chasing scenes.

The teaser shows Tiger chasing Hrithik on bike, car, chopper and even on foot only to be outsmarted by the latter. Though the reason of this battle is not revealed, we see the actors romancing Vaani on the beach in hot swimwear which is already too many questions not answered as the boys come face to face in a crumbling Chapel with dust and debris flying around. Dropping the news on his Instagram handle, Hrithik wrote, “You’re just starting out in a world I’ve mastered, @tigerjackieshroff. Take a seat! Presenting #WarTeaser. Link in story #HrithikvsTiger @_vaanikapoor_ @itssiddharthanand @yrf” (sic) which instantly made Bipasha Basu go “It’s just Wowwwwwwwww” (sic) and Sussanne Khan go “Insannnnnnne!!!!” (sic).

Watch War teaser here:

Tiger had talked about the film earlier and told IANS that it’s a rare kind of a film with a rare combination. He was quoted saying, “A film like the one I am doing with Hrithik Sir is definitely something that could not have been made without one another. It is rare to find the correct permutation and combination and the right script that allows both of us to express our potential in our respective ways.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the director himself talked about his attempt at building curiosity and said, “In spite of tremendous pressure from fans of both the stars, it was a conscious decision to not put out any official pictures of the film and not even announce its title. We want maximum impact on the day of the launch.”

The YRF production will hit the cinema screens on October 2.