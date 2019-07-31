Actors Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan are gearing up to provide their fans the biggest action spectacular ever. Their upcoming movie titled War has been shot in some of the most difficult locations in the world in extreme weather conditions. Now, the latest update about the film has it that Tiger is seen using the most powerful machine gun in the film. Turns out one of the scenes that features Tiger’s character in War shows the actor destroying the city with the help of Gatling, the most powerful machine gun.

Director Siddharth Anand himself confirmed the news in a statement to the media. He said that the particular scene is one of the most dramatised and visually stunning scenes in the film. “For one scene, we got the world’s most powerful machine gun — Gatling — and choreographed an action sequence featuring Tiger. It is a sight to see him tear down a city with this insanely powerful piece of a military weapon,” said Siddharth.

The Gatling is one of the best-known early rapid-fire spring loaded, hand cranked weapons and a forerunner of the modern machine gun and rotary cannon. Calling Tiger an ‘incredible action hero’, the director said he wanted to show people something that he had never done before.

Further, the makers have tried to push the boundaries of action on-screen with War. The film is gearing up for its release on October 2 this year and YRF is excited to present two of the most loved action stars of the country in a never-seen-before avatar in front of the audience. The film also features Vaani Kapoor in an important role.

“While making War, we constantly kept in mind one thing — what will make this film the biggest action entertainer that India has seen. All our effort has been to make this film a visual spectacle for audiences, especially action genre lovers. Both Hrithik and Tiger have already wowed people with their action avatars in their previous films, so we wanted to push the boundaries more,” Siddharth was quoted saying.

War is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers who would witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping sequences as they try to beat each other. The teaser of the film has already met with appreciations from all the corners and the audience is now keenly awaiting the release of the film.

(With inputs from IANS)