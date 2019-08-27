Yash Raj Films has released the much-awaited trailer of War, starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. The film looks as terrific and action-packed as the makers promised it to be. The trailer promises many never-seen-before action scenes. The video opens with a jaw-dropping stunt by Tiger as he jumps down from an airplane onto another amid the stunning ice-capped mountains in the background. The trailer then discloses the basic premise of the film establishing Hrithik as ‘rogue’ Kabir who is asked to be killed by his own student – Tiger as Khalid. The latter then hunts for his teacher to kill him and there begins the action play. Watch the powerful trailer of War here:

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under his home production company YRF. Apart from a strong lead cast, it also features a good support cast that includes Ashutosh Rana, Dipannita Sharma and Anupriya Goenka among others. The music of the film is composed by Vishal-Shekhar while the lyrics are penned down by Kumaar.

War is slated to hit the screens as a big Gandhi Jayanti release on October 2. It’s one of the most anticipated films of the year and has been touted as a one-of-its-kind action drama. The makers reportedly roped in international action choreographers from Hollywood and Korea to raise the bar of action for the Indian audience. Earlier, talking to Mid-Day in an interview, the director described the level of the action in the film and said, “We were clear that we wanted to give Indian audiences action that they have never seen before. The car sequence sees Hrithik and Tiger perform an adrenaline-pumping stunt that has been shot on ice (in the Arctic).