Filmmaker Siddharth Anand‘s War, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead, saw a good jump on its first Saturday after releasing on October 2. The film collected Rs 27.60 crore in the Hindi language on Saturday, which took the total to Rs 123.60 crore. War’s Saturday collection in Tamil and Telugu languages remained Rs 1.10 crore. The YRF’s biggest action entertainer minted a total of Rs 128.85 crore in four days. Sunday is expected to bring more moolah at the Box Office.

With its Sunday Box Office collection, War is expected to thrash Bharat’s record at the ticket window. The Salman Khan starrer that released on Eid this year collected Rs 150 core in five days and now as War enters the last day of its first weekend, it is expected to mint more than Rs 30 crore, thereby, beating Bharat’s weekend record at the Box Office.

#War

#Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr. Total: ₹ 123.60 cr. #Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 5.25 cr. Total: ₹ 128.85 cr #India biz. ⭐️ Should hit ₹ 200 cr in its *extended* Week 1.” (sic)

What is also interesting is to realise that Bharat was released on more screens than War and it was a festive release. War, on the other hand, has been released on around 4000 screens (around 100 screens were added on Friday), and yet it is all set to match the five-day collection of the Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial on time. Adarsh also tweeted about the same and wrote, “#Bharat – released on Wed [#Eid] – hit ₹ 150 cr in its 5-day *extended* weekend… The #SalmanKhan film got the additional push due to #Eid festivities in its opening days… #War is expected to surpass 5-day *extended* weekend of #Bharat by a margin, despite lower screen count.” (sic)

War has already broken many records at the Box Office. With the kind performance it is showing at the Box Office, War is expected to emerge as the highest-grossing film of both Hrithik and Tiger. It has already emerged as the biggest opener for both the stars, the director and the production house.