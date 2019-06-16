The frenzy of the cricket world has gripped one and all ahead of India vs Pakistan World Cup match today and while the clouds hold suspicion of a likely rain that is expected to deter the match, Ayushmann Khurrana has put out a highly sensible message for fans. Banking on the hype around his upcoming movie Article 15 mixed with the rising anticipation of the match, Ayushmann’s message hits where it affects the most.

Pointing out how the country unites ahead of any cricket match and bleeds blue, forgetting any and all differences, Ayushmann establishes that we have it in us to destroy all biases yet there exists an Article 15 in our Constitution. Article 15 of the Indian Constitution prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. The video ends with Ayushmann asserting that we have differentiated enough, now we will bring a difference. The post was captioned, “India Pakistan Match Ke Din Hum Sab Indian Hote hain. Sahi Maayene Mein Indian! Toh Kyun Na bhed bhaav Bhool Kar, Roz Hi Sirf Indian Banein? (On the day of India Pakistan match all of us our Indian. Indian in the true sense of the word. Why not be an Indian every day forgetting every bias?) #unitedbyArticle15 @anubhavsinhaa @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany #ManojPahwa #KumudMishra @talwarisha #nassar @sayanigupta @mohdzeeshanayyub @ashishsverma @ronjinichakraborty @shubhro30 #SushilPandey #AakashDhabade #KumudMishra @gauravkapata @benarasmediaworks” (sic).

This is the first time Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana are teaming up for a project. Speaking about his upcoming project, Anubhav Sinha had earlier said, “It is an investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party”.

Produced by Benaras Media Works, Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nasser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayub.