Ahead of the release of what is being termed as the “AndhaDhun of The Year”, Anubhav Sinha directorial Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead is garnering heaps of controversies for its inclination towards marginalised and discriminated sections of the society hence accused of showing the upper caste, especially the Brahmin community in a negative light. Unperturbed, the makers have been releasing strong-headed messages and Ayushmann is out with the latest one which not just urges one to stop compromising but also lays down the rules for being the heir of the Throne of Equal Opportunities.

In the video which Ayushmann recently dropped on his Instagram handle, the stellar actor can be seen standing before a huge brown paddy couch with “Throne of Equal Opportunities” tagged above it. Picking up a diary kept next to it, Ayushmann reads out the rules with the first one being that the girls are eliminated from the list of prospective heirs as they are physically weak, religious groups (Muslims, Hindus, Christians and Sikhs) don’t deserve the throne’s ownership nor do the specially-abled.

Check out Ayushmann’s video here to know who deserves to be the heir of the Throne of Equal Opportunities:

View this post on Instagram #Article15 on 28th June. A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Jun 22, 2019 at 7:30am PDT

Always the one to address sensitive subjects in the society through his movies, director Anubhav Sinha did not shy away from portraying the combustible issue of religion and terrorism. Undaunted, the director is back with Article 15, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead and addressing the issues of caste system prevalent in the nation.

Based on “shocking true events,” Article 15 is the hard-hitting tale of honour killing and the feckless attitude of the police department. The family of the murdered girls asks the police for help on being wrongly framed in the case. The film aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution which prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

The film is slated to release on June 28 and also features Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub.