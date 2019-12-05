Defying logic as they turned up in contrasting ensembles, Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan decided to stick close to the pool and shake a leg to beat the Delhi chill while promoting their upcoming rom-com in the capital. With just one day left for the Muddassir Aziz-directorial to hit the cinema screens, the lead pair obviously can’t keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a boomerang video that features her in a thigh-high black dress paired with black boots while Kartik looked dressed to the weather in a hoodie and overcoat. Seen grooving by the poolside, Ananya captioned the video, “This is how we stay warm in the Delhi cold! can’t keep calm cuz just 1 day to go for #PatiPatniAurWoh #Tomorrow #6thDecember (sic).”

There’s a lot of buzz around Pati Patni Aur Woh as director Mudassar Aziz gives a millennial twist to the story of the popular 1978 film that features Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjita Kaur in the lead. The new film is the remake of the 1978 film but with a contemporary feel. In the remake, Kartik plays the role of a confused husband while Bhumi essays the role of his wife. Her character’s name is Vedika Tripathi and Ananya is the ‘Woh’ in the film.

Pati Patni Aur Woh also has cameos by Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. While the former has teamed up with Kartik in Luka Chuppi that released early this year, Sunny has worked with Kartik in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama-series and in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released last year.

The trailer of the film was recently released to mixed reactions from the audience. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 6.