Actor Salman Khan is active on social media like never before. In the last couple of days, he has given us sneak peek into his fun outings with family. He is riding high on the success of his latest film Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif. Earlier today, he shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen shaking leg with dance master Prabhu Deva, actor Kichchca Sudeep and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. All four men can be seen dancing to Prabhu Deva’s iconic song ‘Urvashi’ and the clip has gone viral on social media, as always.

However, it was Salman Khan who stole the show with his killer moves. Dressed in a white T-shirt and denim, he enjoys dancing with others.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Dance class from the master himself. Prabhu Deva @kichchasudeepa @wardakhannadiadwala. (sic)”

The post has fetched more than one million views and thousands of comments from the bhai fans.

Watch the video here:



For the uninitiated, Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep will be portraying the role of a villain in the film Dabangg 3. A few days back, Salman also revealed that he will be involved in a bare body fight with the villain and is one of the important scenes of the film. Dabangg 3 brings Salman back with Prabhu Deva, who directed him in 2009 release, Wanted. Actor Sonakshi Sinha has also returned to play the character of Rajjo, Chulbul Pandey’s wife. The film also features actors Rajesh Sharma and Nawab Shah in important roles. Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Dabangg 3 eyes a December release this year.