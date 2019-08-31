Actor Salman Khan on Saturday shocked everyone by sharing a video in which he is seen whipping himself. Salman is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 in Rajasthan where he met local people, who perform a ritual of hitting themselves with a rope.

Salman found it very fascinating and tried it himself. He can be seen whipping himself in the video and enjoying the entire process. In the video, the Bharat star is seen interacting with the local people and watching how they whip themselves. Later, Salman takes the rope in his hand and tries to hit himself.

The actor shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “There is a pleasure in feeling and sharing the pain …ahh. Baccha party, don’t try this on yourself or on anyone else” (sic)

The actor likes to challenge his body in different circumstances. Earlier, when he started preparing for his character in Dabangg 3, Salman went through a rigorous training schedule that included extensive horse riding and legs exercises. His social media accounts are full of small clips that feature him working out. Even actor Kichcha Sudeep, who plays the antagonist in Dabangg 3, praised the superstar for his perfectly chiseled physique that he achieved in a matter of a few days after the release of Bharat.

Meanwhile, Salman is in news for other things than Dabangg 3 these days. His decision of ‘pushing’ Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah three days before it was scheduled to go on the floors has left people disappointed. The actor has, however, hinted that he will be coming with Kick 2.