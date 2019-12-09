Standing true to her sassy and chic tag, Kedarnath star Sara Ali Khan celebrated an year in Bollywood and her energetic video, grooving to Ranbir Kapoor’s Badtameez Dil song looks contagious enough to fuel our Monday morning. Crossing 3.8 million views already, while still going strong, Sara’s video gave a glimpse into her life on the sets while filming her debut movie.

From featuring her grooving energetically to Badtameez Dil to getting her hair done or posing with co-star Sushant Singh Rajput in the scenic mountainous landscape, the video documented all behind the scenes clips of Kedarnath movie. Sara captioned it simply with emojis.

View this post on Instagram 👀🎥🎞🍿🧿❤️ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Dec 7, 2019 at 8:57pm PST

Kedarnath marked Sara’s debut in the industry. She received a positive response for her performance. Her chemistry with Sushant was liked by the viewers.

The film was a love story of a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy, set in the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand flood. The project was helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor’s Guy In the Sky Pictures. It hit the cinema screens on December 7, 2018.

On the professional front, Sara made her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath where she played Sushant Singh Rajput’s love interest. Post that she starred in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh where her performance was accoladed by fans and critics alike. Sara and Kartik Aaryan recently wrapped up the shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal in Shimla. Another film in her kitty is David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 remake where she will be seen romancing Varun Dhawan.