Actor Pooja Batra and Dabangg 3 actor Nawab Shah have tied the knot on July 4. Pooja, who recently revealed about her Arya Samaj wedding, has recently shared a couple of pictures from her royal wedding. In the shared picture, she can be seen dressed as a bride in a green saree with a pink veil on her head while Nawab looks dapper in off white kurta. With flower petals flown on them, the couple looks delighted in their wedding picture. She captioned it, “ We Did. (sic)”

In the second picture, the click is from their pre-wedding ceremony and both look gorgeous. In the photo, Pooja can be seen donning a beautiful lehenga with a net veil on the head while Nawab looks in love in a blue sherwani. The newly married twin in blue and we are left smitten with their first wedding picture.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram We Did ♥️ A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Jul 16, 2019 at 10:08pm PDT



Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, Pooja confessed, “Yes, we are married. Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week.”

Speaking about her proposal Pooja revealed, “During the initial days of our relationship, there was this one time when he came to pick me up at the airport, and according to him, he wanted to pop the question right then. However, he got nervous and dropped the idea (laughs!). He was ready to propose to me soon after we met. Eventually, he proposed to me in Delhi, and again when he came to meet my parents with his family.”

View this post on Instagram Stars can’t shine without darkness ⭐️⭐️❤️🦋🦂🎩📸 by @buntyprashantstudio_official A post shared by Nawab Shah (@nawwabshah) on Jul 10, 2019 at 8:01am PDT



She also gushed about her new phase saying, “I knew of Nawab by virtue of being in the same profession. However, we strongly connected after we were reintroduced by a common friend in February this year. I guess we reconnected at the right time in our life. We were in the same space emotionally and hit it off instantly. I have always respected and liked Nawab, and this time around, I was open to the idea of getting to know him better. A part of me wanted to see if there could be something beyond friendship between us. We share emotional and intellectual compatibility, and we don’t have to explain too much to each other. I like the fact that he is a family person.”

Pooja was earlier married to orthopaedic surgeon Dr Sonu S Ahluwalia from 2002 to 2010 and their divorce was finalised in the year 2011.

On the work front, Nawab has wrapped up the shooting of Panipat. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Currently, he is shooting for Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3.