Actors Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have finally revealed the name of their baby boy. Arjun took to Instagram to post a new picture of their little munchkin with a beautiful caption. The photo shows the tiny cute hand of the baby. In the caption of the post, Arjun wrote about how the baby has brought a new world of happiness along and there’s so much positivity around. And then, at the end of the caption, he revealed the name. The caption on Arjun’s post read, “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal” (sic)

The name Arik is a German name that means ‘noble ruler.’ Both Arjun and Gabriella are too happy to welcome the baby in their world. It was on July 18 that the South-African model gave birth to the baby and celebrations for Arjun haven’t stopped till then. Whenever he is clicked by the paparazzi, he is seen beaming with happiness.

Several Bollywood friends congratulated the couple as Arjun reveald the baby’s name on social media. Actor Dia Mirza posted, “Congratulations Arjuna ❤️❤️❤️ love love and more love to Arik ❤️❤️❤️” (sic), while Arjun’s good friend Tara Sharma wrote, “A huge congrats… lotsa love 💗” (sic)

Arjun Rampal started dating Gabriella after separating from wife Mehr Jesia. He has two daughters from his estranged wife – Mahikaa and Myra. Both the daughters were seen paying a visit to Gabriella when she gave birth to Arik Rampal.