While actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is juggling between India and London for work commitments, her son Taimur Ali Khan is having some good time in the UK. Joining him there is one of his besties – Kainaat Singha. In the latest picture shared by Kainaat’s Instagram handle, both the kids are seen at an animal farm. However, it’s the expressions on Taimur’s face that have taken away all the attention. Taimur is seen staring at his little bestie with strange yet cute expressions as Kainaat is busy offering food to an animal.

The caption on the post reads, “I love animals and we had a great time at the farm! #satnamwaheguruੴ 🙏🏼🌑” (sic)

Both Kainaat and Taimur had the company of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu when they visited the farm in London. Earlier, another picture from their farm visit was uploaded by Soha Ali Khan in which all the three mommies – Kareena, Priyanka Singha and Soha – were seen posing with their little munchkins in the photos.

It’s been more than a month since Kareena and Saif left India with Taimur to shoot their respective films. Now, while Kareena keeps making small visits to Mumbai to tape her dance reality show, both Saif and Taimur are happily spending their downtime in London. The actor is also shooting for his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman there while Kareena just wrapped up the shooting of her part in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium recently.