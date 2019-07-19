Back in 2015 when actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were shooting for Imtiaz Ali‘s Tamasha in Corsica, Ranveer Singh was the same adorable lover that he is today. In a throwback picture that is shared by choreographer Bosco Martis on Instagram, Ranveer is seen trying to goof up on the sets of Tamasha as Ranbir can also be seen in the same frame. Turns out the man always had his ways to surprise his lady love and show her how much she means to him. Therefore, on one fine day, he appeared on the sets of Tamasha. Even though Deepika can’t be seen in the picture, there’s no denying that Ranveer looks like his energetic-self.

Bosco shared the picture while reminiscing his old days as he choreographed song Matargashti for the team. The caption of his post read, “This ones for real ❤️#throwback #corsica #tamasha #matarghasti @ranveersingh @ranbirkapoor @auggypereira

#boscolesliemartis #boscocaesar #lifeatbcdc #ranbirkapoor #ranveersingh #tbt” (sic)

Both Ranveer and Deepika dated for around six years before taking the plunge. The duo tied the knot last year in November at Italy’s Lake Como. It was a lavish wedding with only close friends and relatives around. Later, as they landed back in India, the couple hosted as many as three wedding receptions for their industry friends, media and others in the country.

While Ranbir is Deepika’s former boyfriend, he shares an amicable bond with both Ranveer and Deepika. In fact, recently when Ranveer was asked about whether he ever feels insecure, he said he has the maximum love for his wife and there’s nothing to feel insecure about. Ranveer answered like a proud husband and mentioned that he knows no one else can love Deepika the way he does, therefore, there can’t be a question about insecurity.