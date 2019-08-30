Actor Sonam Kapoor recently released the trailer of her next film titled The Zoya Factor. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, it features Sonam in the role of a young girl who turns out to be a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. At the trailer launch of the film, the actor was asked about many things but what seemed most interesting was her revelation about how she was named by her parents. Sonam revealed that she was deemed lucky for her parents because when she was conceived, his father Anil Kapoor started giving back-to-back hit films at the Box Office and that’s the reason she was named Sonam which means ‘lucky’.

The actor explained, “The meaning of my name Sonam is ‘lucky’ and when I was conceived my father’s life actually changed. During that period, his films like Ram Lakhan (1989) and Tezaab (1988) did really well, so my parents think that I am very lucky for them. A couple of astrologers has read my janam patri (birth chart) and they said that I am lucky for the man in my life so, I don’t know.”

The Zoya Actor has been touted as a romantic comedy and Sonam believes the industry is not making enough good comedies. Talking about the same, the actor said, ” I think I do my best in comedy films but the audience thinks I do better in films like Raanjhanaa (2013) and Neerja (2016). I don’t know what is my genre but I enjoy doing comedy a lot. I feel very comfortable and easy while doing comedy. I don’t think there are many films being made these days especially which are just carefree and fun with content in the backdrop.”

Sonam is joined by popular actor Dulquer Salmaan who forayed into Bollywood with Irrfan Khan starrer Karwaan (2018). Earlier, actors Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha said while interacting with the media that big male actors don’t feel comfortable accepting female-centric films. Sonam was asked to comment on the same when she said she knows many male actors who don’t look at a film as a female-centric one before accepting it because they are concerned with a good story that has a potential to entertain the audience.

She praised Dulquer for his performance in bilingual film Mahanati that was spearheaded by Keerthy Suresh who also won a National Award for the same film recently. Sonam went on to take the names of Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Dhanush to show how actors today don’t judge a film as female-centric before signing it and that’s the reason they are successful.