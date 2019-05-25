Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently shooting for Bala, a light-hearted film that talks about premature balding. The actor is playing the character of a man who starts losing his hair in his late 20s. Known to get into the skin of the character to perfect his performance on-screen, Ayushmann hasn’t gone bald in real-life despite being the character’s demand. There’s a valid reason behind the same though.

In his latest interview with news daily, Ayushmann revealed that his shooting patterns are such that he has to appear a bald guy on one day and a man with fully grown hair on the other, therefore, it’s difficult for him to go entirely bald in real-life. Instead, he revealed he is taking the help of prosthetics for his look in the film. Ayushmann talked to Mumbai Mirror and said, “But it’s difficult to shave my head because one day I will be shooting stage one, the next day stage two and so on, without following the natural progression all through. So, we will have to rely on prosthetics.”

Adding that Bala deals with a crucial issue and men all over the country will relate to his character, Ayushmann said, “We have made films on various topics and issues, this one is one of the most topical and relatable as men across the country, maybe even the world, are grappling with it.” He went on to say that he is ‘blessed with good hair’ but he has seen many of his friends complaining about receding or thinning hairline in their early 30s. The actor, who gave two solid hits last year – Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun, also said that even though they have decided to treat the subject in a humourous way it’s a ‘serious issue.’

The actor is joined by Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the film. Bhumi plays the character of a woman who is fighting her own battle against the society thats obsessed with fair skin. The details of Yami’s character aren’t out yet. Bala is being helmed by Stree-director Amar Kaushik and is slated to hit the screens in September this year. Meanwhile, Ayushmann has also got some other important films up his sleeve – Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Article 15, Dream Girl and Gulabo Sitabo.