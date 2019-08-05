Actor Hrithik Roshan is often clicked with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The couple got divorced in the year 2014. However, they continued their friendship and co-parenting their kids – Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Now, in his latest interview with a daily, Hrithik has opened up on his equation with Sussanne and why he continues to be friends with his ex. The actor, who’s currently basking in the success of his recently released film Super 30, said that he wants to set the right example for his kids who are growing up to become sincere men.

The actor talked to DNA and said that he doesn’t want his sons to see there’s no respect between their parents. He was quoted saying, “Even now, some people ask me why I am so good to my ex, and I explain to them that as a father, I am bringing up two men, and they need to know that their mother is loved and respected.” Hrithik went on to say that he is aware of how his equation with his ex-wife is seen in the public. The actor said that it’s unfortunate that people often believe that ex-partners can’t remain friends or share a cordial relationship.

“It’s sad that my equation with Sussanne is looked upon as rare when it should be common practice to strive towards peace and happiness, especially for our children. They need to learn that two people can be separated but still stand united as a family,” he further said.

Earlier, during her appearance on a chat show, Sussanne also talked about bonding with Hrithik after divorce. She called the actor her ‘support system’ and said that they are good friends. “I have a support system in Hrithik. It’s not a marriage, but we are friends. That zone is so sacred to me, it doesn’t make me feel sad or lonely,’ Sussanne said.