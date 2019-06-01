A few days before the release of Salman Khan starrer Bharat, director Ali Abbas Zafar has made some changes to the final film. A daily reports that a few scenes from Bharat have been removed to make the film look crisper and tighter. The decision was made after the special screening of the film for the close friends and family members. The report suggests that Salman’s father and writer Salim Khan told Ali to bring down the duration of the film. This made the director sit on the edit table with his actor to chop off a few scenes.

As revealed by Mid-day, 24 cuts have been made in the final film that include a few portions of songs Aithey Aa and Turpeya. A scene featuring Salman and his on-screen friend Sunil Grover also got removed. The daily quoted a trade source saying that Bharat was set as a three-hour long film initially. However, after the recommendation of Salim Khan, it has been made to look less lengthy now. This happened after the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave a U/A certificate to the film.

Citing a different reason for editing the film once again, the director revealed that it’s all a part of the process. He said that it’s usually advisable to submit a longer version of the film to CBFC to get the certificate and once when the film is cleared, it is re-edited as per the preference. He told the daily, “Since one needs to submit their films well in advance to meet the Censor Board’s deadlines, it’s better to provide the longer cut first. So, we submitted the work-in-progress version to them. Once they cleared it, we made the final edit, and then informed them of the cuts we have made.”

Meanwhile, the buzz around the release of Bharat is at its maximum. The advance bookings for the film have already begun across the country and the opening day is expected to bring huge numbers for the team The film is seeing an extended release by hitting the theatres on Wednesday, June 5. Apart from Salman, Katrina and Sunil, Bharat also features Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Tabu in important roles.