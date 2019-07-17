Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier is making her Bollywood debut with film Sridevi Bungalow. Joining her is Arbaaz Khan who has been roped in to play a special role in the film. However, his association with the film was quite surprising considering Sridevi Bungalow attracted criticism from most people for allegedly being based on the death of superstar Sridevi. Even though the makers denied any relation with the real-life story of the actor, the promos of the film seemed too inspired by the story of Sridevi’s death to ignore. Now, in his latest interview with a daily, Arbaaz revealed why he agreed to come on board.

The actor talked to Mid-Day and said that he was aware of the controversy the film was mired into. However, he made sure on his part that he is not contributing anything to the controversy. The actor has got a small role in the film and he revealed that the film was more-or-less complete when he was approached for his role.

Arbaaz was quoted saying, “Almost 80 per cent of the film was shot when they approached me for the special appearance. although I loved my role, I had reservations regarding the film considering (it was mired in) controversies. I voiced my concern to them as I didn’t want to be associated with a project that may take undue advantage of something so unfortunate.”

He added that the makers ensured him that they weren’t doing anything wrong and in fact, they had got their title registered with the association even before Sridevi’s demise. Arbaaz said, “The makers sent me press clippings and interviews of the cast where they had clarified their stand.”

Earlier, clarifying her stance on the issue, Priya said that she’s doing her job by performing a character and if there’s a controversy with the film, it should be handled by the producers and the director.