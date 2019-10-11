If you are wondering that no new pictures of actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are being surfaced online these days, then you are in for a surprise here. As per a report in a daily, the two young stars have mutually decided to stay away from the paparazzi whenever they are together and the photographers have been sent a personal request to not click the couple.

The reason behind the same is Kartik’s fear. The report in Mumbai Mirror mentions that the Luka Chuppi star doesn’t want to be just known as ‘Sara’s boyfriend’, therefore, the couple has decided to give the paparazzi a miss whenever they are together. A source close to the daily revealed that Kartik wants his work to speak for him and not the fact that he’s Sara’s hot beau.

The source was quoted saying, “We hear Aryan has been telling photographers not to shoot the two together, as he wants to be known as more than just SAK’s boyfriend. The couple has decided to let their work speak to keep them in the news, and not just their romance.”

Both Sara and Kartik seem head over heels in love with each other. After wrapping up their film that has been directed by Imtiaz Ali, they were spotted on dates and just casually hanging out together. In fact, none of them shied away from travelling to distance just to be with each other. While Sara visited him on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow, he flew to Thailand on the sets of Judwaa 2 to celebrate her birthday.

What else? Their gestures and body language speak volumes of their loving chemistry whenever they are clicked together by the paparazzi. Probably that’s the reason why their fans love to see them together and their pictures on social media become instantly viral. We hope Kartik changes his decision soon if this is true!