Actor Varun Dhawan is already performing all the duties of a father for her niece and that’s why his dad David Dhawan thinks that he’s going to be a great father one day. In a Father’s Day special interview with a daily, both the Dhawans talked about their bond and how much they learn from each other. When asked whether Varun would make a good father, daddy David said ‘of course, he will’ because he is so nice with his niece that everyone in the family is sure about the same.

While talking to Hindustan Times, David Dhawan said, “Of course. I see him become a father one day and I know he will be a very good father. My granddaughter loves Varun a lot.” He added that the baby has changed everyone’s life in the family and he can’t wait for Varun’s future kids to do the same for them. The filmmaker was quoted saying, “Life has changed in the family ever since she has come into our lives. It has been more than a year and you can imagine what pleasure she has been giving us. So obviously his kids are also going to be very special to us.”

Even Varun agreed to it. He said that he wants to look like a ‘cool chachu’ in front of his niece. He was quoted saying, “Having Rohit’s daughter is like living my own childhood. But I don’t want her to see me as an old chachu. I hope she thinks I’m cool (laughs). I’m already doing everything from changing nappies to other things involved with raising a bay with my niece.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is gearing up to begin shooting for Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film is the first one coming from his home banner and is the remake of his father’s 1995 directorial featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead.