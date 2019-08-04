It’s Breastfeeding week and celebrity moms Sameera Reddy and Neha Dhupia are taking the most of the opportunity to educate people about breastfeeding. One of the major things that both the new moms have highlighted in their latest Instagram posts is the freedom to breastfeed babies anywhere anytime.

As natural and beautiful as the process of breastfeeding is, there’s a lot of stigma attached to it. Women shy away from openly breastfeed their babies and often look out for covered areas or secluded places to breastfeed in the public. In her post, Neha has revealed that she had to go to the washroom once to breastfeed her daughter while she was on a flight. Even Sameera has talked about the same and mentioned that one needs to be more accepting and comfortable with the idea of seeing a woman breastfeeding in the public.

Sameera writes, “We are mothers. We choose to breastfeed and we should have the freedom to do so in public without shame. World breastfeeding week kicked off and I can tell you it’s been 3 weeks since Nyra is born and BF is a massive commitment. It’s hard . But what’s harder is it’s not easy to BF in public. It’s just not viewed in the right light . I hope that will change because we need that support system in place . So this Breastfeeding week I encourage the acceptance and support to make moms comfortable to feed their babies at any time. After all it’s the most natural process and we need to respect it ! #worldbreastfeedingweek #respect #motherhood” (sic)

Neha’s post also encourages women to be comfortable with breastfeeding their babies in the public, only then will the rest of the society change. She writes, “it’s been 8 months since I embarked on this rollercoaster and there is no better time than now to talk about how truly grateful I am for all the joy that our little one has brought into our lives…motherhood like all else hasn’t been easy… the sleepless nights, the feeling like a food source ,the blues are all a part of this wonderful package. Its amazing how the mommy brain can do so many things at the same time and works on autopilot …like resting the baby’s head jus right , knowing when she is done with her feed and ofcourse becoming the burping expert of the world . I breastfed 🤱 Mehr exclusively for 6 months and still continue to do so … It truly made me realise the value of a wonderful support system that I have and sometimes the lack of it and also the lack of facilities . Like once I was on a plane and had to feed her , and I literally had to take her to the washroom and was only hoping that the seat belt sign does nt come on before she is done …of course I came out n apologised for using the washroom for so long… now here’s the real deal … I honestly don’t understand the consciousness behind doing something so right n so beautiful. Im also super grateful for all the amazing people in my life for making this journey easier but the truth is I know I’m not alone in feeling that there has to be a slight shift in our mentalities, in the fact that we need more facilities for breast feeding moms with their babies or even their breast pumps …and the only way this can happen is if we start a conversation… I want to encourage moms like you and me whether breast feeding or not , to share their story … tag me @nehadhupia and use the hashtag #freedomtofeed 🤱and I promise to share story with my little world. 💕 … @freedomtofeed” (sic)

Let’s be more supportive of moms who are trying to balance their lives with the babies’ needs. Let’s make their struggle easier.