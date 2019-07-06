Creating a huge fan base worldwide that includes celebrities like The Rock and Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, WWE’s famous Singh Brothers, who fight under the ring names Sunil Singh and Samir Singh, were themselves seen gushing over “close friend” and “baby” Varun Dhawan. Tweeting a video rooting in favour of Varun’s exceptional performance in advance, in his upcoming movie Coolie No. 1, the Singh Brothers presented him with an “Honorary Bollywood Award.”

In the video, the two can be seen sitting before a green chroma, holding a fake award ceremony where they narrated how Shahrukh was all gaga over them and with The Rock and others recently winning awards, it was time that WWE presented an award to Varun for Coolie No.1 which was “going to be huge”. Their tweet read, “On set of our latest blockbuster Bollywood Project. And a special shoutout to a HUGE fan of @WWE & Bollywood superstar himself, @Varun_dvn! @WWEIndia” (sic). Reposting it, Varun acknowledged the honour as he wrote, “Hhaha thank u will try living up to this honour my boyzzzz” (sic).

After Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, filmmaker David Dhawan has roped in actor Paresh Rawal to play an important role in his upcoming film – the remake of Coolie No. 1. As revealed by Mumbai Mirror, Rawal plays father to Sara’s character. The role was originally performed by late Kader Khan in 1995 film. Now, as reported by the daily, Rawal is going to join the cast of the film in Bangkok from August 5 when the team begins shooting. Post which, they are going to fly back to India and shoot in Goa for the second schedule.

As revealed by the makers earlier, the script of the new film has been tweaked to match the sensibilities of a modern Indian movie-goer. Writer Farhad Samji has locked a script that has humour, drama, romance, action and everything that makes a film wholesome entertainer. The source also said, “While the role in the original film was more in the orthodox zone, the new one has been tweaked as per modern sensibilities.”

In the 1995 film, the lead male character, played by Govinda, finds himself trapped in a situation where he has to lie to get married to the woman he loves. He falls in love with Karisma Kapoor‘s character whose father wants her to marry the richest man in town.