Turning ‘How’s The Josh’ into an everyday jargon, Aditya Dhar-directorial Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in the lead, showed the story of India’s counter-attack on Pakistan after the army base in Uri was bombed in September 2016. Turning Vicky Kaushal into a national hero apart from the national crush, the film marked two months of a successful run in the theatres last year.

Clocking an year on Saturday, Uri star Yami shared a heartfelt note for Indian army. Taking to her Instagram handle, Yami shared a picture featuring her with Vicky, Aditya and the producer of the film. She captioned it, “Gratitude forever to our Indian army, our audience who embraced It & gave it so much love ! And entire Team of URI for being so fantastic & hard-working ! #1YearOfURI (sic).”

Even though the film did wonders at the Box Office, there were still many people who had called the film a ‘propaganda film.’ Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day, Vicky stated that he and the film’s team made the film “as a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces.” Uri was released on January 11 and also featured Kriti Kulhari, Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, Manasi Parekh, Rajit Kapur, and Shishir Sharma apart from Vicky and Yami.

Talking about the takeaways from the movie, he told Pinkvilla earlier, “There were many takeaways for me from the movie. First, on the surface level, I got to know the difference between infantry and the paramilitary commandos, their probation period, their missions. I also gained an insight into the technicalities behind these missions. I met scores of personnel, infantry, and special forces, and got to know a little more about their lives and families. Spirit of the Indian Army is what I took back home and it will stay with me forever and ever. Some of the stories were so unbelievable and fascinating. I would say that URI: The Surgical Strike is perhaps just a drop in the ocean.”