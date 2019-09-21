The fans have been waiting on the edge to witness the chemistry between their favourite television-turned-Bollywood stars Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey ever since the news of them being paired in the rom-com, Ginny Weds Sunny, was dropped. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Yami and Vikrant gave fans a glimpse of their first day of shoot in Delhi on Saturday and the pictures instantly went viral.

While one picture shows the team posing before a battery rickshaw with Vikrant smilingly holding the clapper, another picture shows Yami taking a giggly-ride on the vehicle. Vikrant captioned the picture, “It’s time!!! The shoot for #GinnyWedsSunny starts today in Delhi and I just can’t stop . (sic)” while Yami captioned hers as, “Hop in on this new adventure with us. (sic)” and “There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy (sic).”

Yami was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike with Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Bala along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. She has recently wrapped up shooting for Bala which is directed by Amar Kaushik.

Vikrant, on the other hand, wrapped up shooting for Chhapaak which is based on the story of an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi. While Deepika Padukone plays the lead Laxmi, Vikrant will be essaying the role of her husband. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020 and will be clashing with Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the Box Office.

Marking Puneet Khanna’s directorial debut, Ginny Weds Sunny is a romantic comedy bankrolled by Vinod Bachchan and was slated to go on floors from September 1 this year and fans were edgy with excitement to see their favourites slay together. The pictures are sweet fruit of their 20 days wait.