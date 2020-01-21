Heart-eyes is the only reaction fans have as Ginny Weds Sunny star Yami Gautam breaks the Internet with a smouldering hot wedding-ready picture. Treating fans to a sneak-peek into her “shoot diaries”, Yami shared the picture on her social media handle and we can already feel its contagious happiness rubbing off on us.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Yami shared the picture featuring her in the middle of a hearty laugh. Donning a ravishing sea-green blouse paired with similar coloured lehenga and a sheer white dupatta with heavy work, Yami accessorised her look with a set of gold bangles sports green stones, a finger ring, a mangteeka, a pair of jhumkis and heavy pieces of choker and necklace.With roses adorning her low bun, Yami wore nude makeup to highlight her look and proved the adage that happy girls and the prettiest. She captioned the picture as, “I don’t remember the joke #shootdiaries #happyteammakeshappypictures (sic).”

View this post on Instagram I don’t remember the joke 🤪 #shootdiaries #happyteammakeshappypictures A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on Jan 20, 2020 at 6:49am PST

On the professional front, Yami was last seen in Bala, alongside actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. The Amar Kaushik-directorial emerged as a super hit. Despite the film being played at limited screens and having limited shows, it continued to attract footfalls and minted over Rs 113.59 crore.

Bala takes a dig at how society treats the problem of premature balding in men by judging a man’s beauty on the basis of the amount of hair on his head. It features Bhumi Pednekar as a woman who is looked down upon in society because of her dark skin colour. Yami plays Ayushmann’s love interest and together, their chemistry seems to be bringing many funny moments in the film. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bala hit the screens on November 7 last year.

Currently, Yami is shooting for Ginny Weds Sunny opposite actor Vikrant Massey. The movie marks Puneet Khanna’s directorial debut. The romantic comedy is bankrolled by Vinod Bachchan and went on floors from September 1 last year.