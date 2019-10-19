The first song Don’t Be Shy from Amar Kaushik-directorial Bala, starring actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar not just recreated Rouge and Dr. Zeus’s famous 90s track with the same name but also Neetu Kapoor’s look from her song Ek Main Aur Ek Tu in the movie Khel Khel Mein released in1975. Paying tribute to her favourite song, Yami recreated Neetu’s look but not before jazzing it up a little.

Seen donning a thigh-high mauve-coloured chiffon dress with white polka dots and bell sleeves, Yami kept the ensemble style same, along with the soft curls hairstyle, except for the hairband and a pair of heels instead of boots. Yet, the close recreation has created waves across, making fans fall absolutely in love with the new jazzed look from the iconic era of the 70s.

Check out Yami’s resemblance with Neetu here:

Don’t Be Shy song features the entire star-cast including Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. It shows a dark-skinned Nikita (Bhumi Pednekar) grooving alongside Bala to woo the fair-skinned Tik Tok star Pari, played by Yami Gautam. The reprised version shows Bala grooving to the beats of the song, composed by the successful music composer duo, Sachin Jigar. The song is sung by Shalmali and Badshah with his hummable and fun lyrical rap. This is the second time Abhishek and Ayushmann have come together for a film. Earlier they were seen together in ‘Dream Girl.’

Bala takes a dig at how society treats the problem of premature balding in men by judging a man’s beauty on the basis of the amount of hair on his head. The release of the film has been preponed and it is now slated to hit the screens on November 7. After this, Ayushmann is expected to take a break from work for around two months before starting a new project.