With October marking the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Bala actress Yami Gautam has stepped in to help raise awareness about the disease and encouraged fans to do the same through a trending hashtag, #WhiteTSeries. Determined to “inspire a digital wave of awareness and fundraising”, the Ginny Weds Sunny star encouraged fans to join the mission by sharing a similar post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Yami shared a monochromic picture, donning a white spaghetti with the signature pink ribbon pinned on the left side and teamed the look with a pair of grey jeans. Sporting a serious expression, the diva captioned the post, “Every 15 seconds, somewhere in the world, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. In one way or another, we’re all drawn together by this disease. The Estée Lauder Companies in partnership with renowned photographer @rohanshrestha has created an emotional and impactful #WhiteTSeries to inspire a digital wave of awareness and fundraising – to create a Breast Cancer free world. Join us in our mission by uploading a photo of a pink-themed look with the hashtags #TimeToEndBreastCancer #BCCIndia2019 and tagging @esteelaudercompanies. For every public post/story on Instagram with the hashtags in October 2019, The Estee Lauder Companies will donate Rs. 10 on your behalf to fund breast cancer awareness initiatives, research, education, and medical support. (sic)”

On the professional front, Yami Gautam’s upcoming movie opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, Bala, recently dropped its trailer which boasts of many hilarious yet thoughtful scenes. Directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame, Bala takes a dig at how society treats the problem of premature balding in men by judging a man’s beauty on the basis of the amount of hair on his head.

Bala features Bhumi Pednekar as a woman who is looked down upon in society because of her dark skin colour. Yami plays Ayushmann’s love interest and together, their chemistry seems to be bringing many funny moments in the film. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bala is set to hit the screens on November 7 this year.

Currently, Yami is shooting for Ginny Weds Sunny which marks Puneet Khanna’s directorial debut. The romantic comedy is bankrolled by Vinod Bachchan and went on floors from September 1 this year.