Like father, like son they say and filmmaker Karan Johar‘s cute little munchkin Yash proved exactly that at Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday bash recently. Seen getting a family picture clicked together, Roohi Johar looked too adorable as daddy Karan held onto her while Yash mimicked his father or so the filmmaker claimed.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan shared the party picture which instantly set fans gushing and we don’t blame them. The picture was captioned, “My son is camera shy just like me!!! @natasha.poonawalla (sic).”

International singer Katy Perry was in India recently for a concert during the weekend and Bollywood celebs gave a warm welcome to the Birthday hitmaker in Mumbai for whom a grand party was organised at filmmaker Karan Johar‘s house. Hosting the bash in Katy’ honour, many prominent names from the Hindi film industry flocked the celebrations. The pictures and videos from the party that was held on Thursday night went viral on social media. Various posts showed stars cherishing their fan moments while posing with Katy. In a video that went viral, Alia and Karan were seen having a serious discussion with Katy at the do.

On the professional front, Karan is making his first-period drama with Takht that features a stellar starcast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt among others in the lead. The film is going on the floors early next year.