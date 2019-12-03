Maintaining the hype around the upcoming cop drama, Mardaani 2 producers Yash Raj Films recently flooded the Internet with a plethora of new posters starring Rani Mukerji but not without addressing some very important questions on rape. With the recent horrific murder of Dr Priyanka Reddy who was brutally raped before she was set on fire on the way back from work, the country was jolted into questioning law and order while dissing away lame excuses.

Taking to their Instagram handle, YRF put out some of these questions for once and for all since the upcoming crime thriller too revolves around a similar story. The questions ranged from, “How can a country with more than 50 crore women not be safe for them?”, “How can people blame the rape victim instead of the rapist?”, “When will rape stop being about the woman’s clothes?”, “Why does the age of a rapist matter at all?” and “Why is a woman travelling on public transport treated like public property?” All of these posters were captioned, “#SheWontStop, until they do! #Mardaani2 #ShivaniShivajiRoy #RaniMukerji #GopiPuthran @Mardaani2 (sic).”

Mardaani series is one of the rare Hindi film series in which a female cop is shown as the protagonist without any unnecessary weaving of romance drama. The first part of the franchise was appreciated and with the second part, the team attempts to show an even more fearsome reality of the society. Featuring actor Rani Mukerji in the role of tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, the film is set in Rajasthan’s Kota this time. In the film, Rani’s cop character is chasing a beast-like murderer who first rapes young women brutally and then kills them.

The actor recently shared in an interview with a leady news agency that the treatment of rape in the film is not just a tool to weave interest in the story but it’s been aesthetically treated. “We, as creative people, chose to do the film aesthetically. Rape is not titillating in this film. When you are making a film like Mardaani, you can’t shy away from reality,” Rani had told Mid-Day.

The actor also revealed that she met many real-life female cops while researching for the film and she realised that these cops were as badass as they could get. Rani stressed on the fact that the cops have to manage both their work and families and that’s why there’s no space for wasting any time or think about taking the liberty at work. Explaining how tough our female cops are, the actor said the cops she met before shooting Mardaani 2 could not even go home for five days at a stretch and had to be stationed at one position throughout day and night.

Directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by YRF, Mardaani 2 is slated to hit the screens on December 13.