Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor took to social media to express his love for superstar Shah Rukh Khan while admiring his success and all the achievements he has had in his career so far. The actor praised the actor for being such a good performer and growing so well in life from his first film Deewana to today when he is celebrated as the King of Bollywood. The veteran actor made the sweet post on Twitter after SRK shared a clip of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa being lit up to wish him the best on his 54th birthday on November 2.

Rishi Kapoor retweeted the same post on Twitter and wrote a heartfelt message. He recalled the time when he worked with SRK in Deewana (1992) and how he saw him going from strength to strength since then. The caption of his post read, “For me this is so wonderful. Sharukh in his early years started his career with me in “Deewaana”. And now to see him at his pinnacle is so joyous and http://commendable.You make India proud, Sharukh. (achcha hua na Gauri ooparwale ne tumhari naheen sunni lol) Belated Birthday” (sic)

Shah Rukh celebrated his 54th birthday with his fans and family members. He attended an event organised by his fan club from Indonesia and interacted with his many fans at St. Andrews Auditorium in Mumbai. Apart from entertaining the fans with his signature pose and shaking a leg on his popular movie songs, the actor also shelved some details about his next film. He promised the fans that he is going to have a film released in the year 2020 and he will make the announcement once it goes on the floors.

Shah Rukh Khan told his fans that he is taking the utmost care of not failing his fans’ expectations this time and therefore, he is counting every step in the direction carefully. The actor also revealed that he has been asked by his kids Aryan and Suhana to do one big film for AbRam. He revealed that Aryan and Suhana told him how they have grown up seeing him doing films like DDLJ and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and he needs to show the same amount of grandeur with his film to little AbRam. “Aryan told me that me and Suhana have grown up watching Kuch Kuch Hota Hain and DDLJ. But AbRam needs you to do one big film jisse usko lage uska baap itna bada actor hai,” said SRK.