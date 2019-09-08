Bollywood’s beloved guruji Pandit Veeru Krishnan passed away on Saturday. Popular for his performance in films like Raja Hindustani (1996), Dulhe Raja (1998) and Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995), the dance master was also a reverred actor. Guruji, as he was lovingly called in the industry, taught Kathak to many celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Athiya Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Karanvir Bohra and others. Among those who offered condolences on social media, the latest one is Priyanka Chopra.

The former Miss World who is currently in Toronto for the premiere of her upcoming film titled The Sky is Pink, made a heartwarming post on Twitter remembering her dear Guruji. The actor shared a post by a journalist on Twitter and expressed how Pandit Veeru Krishnan taught her things beyond Kathak. She wrote, “You taught me to dance when I was two left feet. Your patience and passion for dance was so infectious that each one of us not only learned Kathak, but so much more from you. You will always be remembered Guruji. 🙏 #panditveerukrishnan” (sic)

Earlier, actor Athiya Shetty mourned the death of Guruji on Twitter and wrote, “omg, so sad and shocked to hear this. RIP guruji ✨🙏🏼 thank you for teaching us— hard work, discipline and to truly love the form of Kathak.” (sic)

Even actor Karanvir Bohra, popular for his TV shows like Naagin, Sharaarat, and Kasautii Zindagi Kay among others, made an emotional post. He took to Instagram and expressed how he wanted his daughters to be trained by Guruji in Kathak, the way he learnt from him. Karan’s post read, “I’m really sad to state that my darling Guruji #panditvirukrishnan has left for his heavenly abode…

I was going to put up a post on teachers day thanking him and other teachers, little did I know that this angel will leave his body and I will never get to see him. We have learnt so much from him. Teachers like him were very few.

@bombaysunshine and I were just talking today in the morning that we would @twinbabydiaries for Kathak next time they were in India.

This is a great loss for all of us.

But I know he is in a happier place.

#GURUDEVKIJAIHO” (sic)

RIP, Pandit Veeru Krishnan!