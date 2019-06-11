Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of the sport at a press conference in Mumbai on June 10. After his announcement, social media got abuzz with congratulatory messages and best wishes for the legendary cricketer. Even his wife Hazel Keech took to Twitter to congratulate her husband and wish him the best for future. She wrote, “And, with that, its the end of an era. Be proud of yourself husband, now onto the next chapter…. love you @YUVSTRONG12.” (sic)

And, with that, its the end of an era. Be proud of yourself husband, now onto the next chapter…. love you @YUVSTRONG12 https://t.co/grsw1JYCnq — Hazel Keech (@hazelkeech) June 10, 2019

At the press conference, talking about his sports journey, Yuvraj mentioned that he has had a satisfying career and he was thinking of announcing his retirement for two years now. Yuvi also revealed that his father Yograj Singh also expressed his happiness and hugged him saying that he lived his cricket life through his son, however, he would always regret not being part of Kapil Dev’s World Cup-winning team in 1984. He said, “My wife and mom.. I had been talking to them for 2 years. I told them I wanted to retire and move on. Mentally, I was not happy. But my dad was expecting me to tell him I would retire. He was very happy and he hugged me and he was satisfied with his journey through me. He said he was upset he wasn’t in the team when Kapil Dev won the 1983 World Cup.”

As soon as he announced his retirement, the current captain of Indian cricket team – Virat Kohli took to Twitter to congratulate him for a fantastic journey. He wrote, “Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion. @YUVSTRONG12” (sic)

Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/LXSWNSQXog — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 10, 2019

Even Virat’s wife and actor Anushka Sharma sent good wishes through Twitter and wrote,”Thank you for the memories @YUVSTRONG12 . You’ve been a warrior and inspiration to so many. I wish you the best in the next inning of your life 🌟🌟🌟” (sic)