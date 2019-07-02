After announcing her disassociation with films, actor Zaira Wasim has reportedly approached the makers of her upcoming film The Sky is Pink to request them to not include her in the promotions. As revealed by Mid-Day, the 18-year-old is quite firm on her decision and is designing her path to cut all ties with films in every way possible. The daily reported that Zaira has officially informed the team of the film about her decision and asked them to not include her in the promotions that are expected to start by August-end.

The Sky is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala. It also features Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. The film’s team is equally shocked by Zaira’s decision. However, in an official statement released a day before, the makers maintained that they are going to give space to Zaira and will support her decision in their full capacity.

The daily quoted a source close to the development revealing, “With the film eyeing an October 11 release, the makers were planning to kick off the promotions by the August-end. It was evident from Zaira’s Facebook post on Sunday that she has decided to severe her ties from films. In keeping with her decision, she has requested the makers to excuse her from the promotion’s activities.” The report added that even though Zaira has been a thorough professional while shooting the film, she has made it clear that she’s not going to be associated with movies in any form.

Earlier, respecting the Dangal-actor’s decision, the film’s team released a statement that read, “Zaira is an exceptional artiste and we are lucky to have had her play Aisha Chaudhury in our film. She has been a complete professional all through the shoot. This is a purely personal decision, which she has taken after much thought and we will support her in every way, now and always.”

Zaira plays the role of a motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhury in The Sky is Pink. Her character is based on a real-life girl from Gurugram who died at the age of 16 after suffering from pulmonary fibrosis, a disease that causes hardening of the lungs.