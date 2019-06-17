Actor Zeenat Aman has joined the cast of Ashutosh Gowariker in Panipat: The Great Betrayal. The film is being made on a huge budget and is based on the third battle of Panipat. Spearheaded by Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, it is about the war between Marathas and the invading forces of the king of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. Zeenat plays the role of Sakina Begum in the film who seeks help from Arjun’s character Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the war.

Revealing the news, Mumbai Mirror reported that the veteran diva is going to join the team next weekend. The director has already completed major schedules in Rajasthan. Apart from the lead cast and now the Don star, Panipat also stars Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure and Kunal Kapoor. The report in the daily quoted Gowariker expressing his excitement over having Zeenat Aman in his film. He described the actor’s character and revealed that she’s playing a ‘feisty’ woman in the film. The director was quoted saying, “Zeenat ji will be seen in a cameo as Sakina Begum, a feisty character leading her province of Hoshiyarganj. Her character lives within the confines of her kingdom, aloof from the politics of the region, till Arjun’s Sadashiv Rao Bhau turns to her for help.”

Both Ashutosh and Zeenat have worked together in 1989 film Gawaahi. Mentioning that it’s an honour for him to direct such a big star after working with her in a film, Ashutosh said, “It’s an honour for me and a fan moment to be directing Zeenat ji.” He recalled the time when he co-starred in Gawaahi with her. Ashutosh said that he has thoroughly loved Zeenat’s screen presence and some of her films have had an everlasting experience on him. “Her humility despite her stardom is fascinating,” he said.

The director also added that he has designed Zeenat’s look very intricately. Ashutosh said that he would not like to reveal her look as of now but he’s really ‘excited about it and can’t wait to begin shooting with her.’ Panipat is slated to hit the screens on December 6 this year.