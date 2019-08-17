Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma will share screen space together in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar‘s short film for Netflix‘s upcoming anthology Ghost Stories. Having started shooting for the project, Zoya on Saturday took to social media and unveiled the names of the cast. “Rolling and Rocking ‘Ghost Stories’. My seventh film. I love short films. Janhvi…Vijay,” (sic) she wrote.

Ghost Stories is a series of four short films directed by Zoya, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee. They had previously collaborated for 2018’s Lust Stories. As for Vijay, this will be his second film with Zoya as he had earlier featured in her hit film Gully Boy. Vijay is also set to make his international debut with Mira Nair’s adaptation of A Suitable Boy.

Shooting for Ghost Stories is also going to bring memories of filming Bombay Talkies for Zoya. The director celebrated Indian cinema in the year 2013 with a film that was a compilation of stories directed by her and three more filmmakers – Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibaker Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Netflix is opening its market for a lot of India-based content. The digital streaming site is going to feature some of the most anticipated shows in the next few months that includes the ones produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, and KJo’s Dharmatic Entertainment among others. Bulbul by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Productions, Bard of Blood by Red Chillies and Baahubali: Before The Beginning are just a few expected names.