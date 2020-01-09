When we are not busy pulling their hair apart, we are seen flaunting them off before the world simply because they are the apples of our eyes and as this equation stands true for all siblings across the globe, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar seemed to be no different. Flaunting off her “baby bro” on his 46th birthday, Zoya penned a heartwarming note for Farhan which instantly set the Internet gushing.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Zoya shared an extremely adorable childhood picture of Farhan in sepia mode and captioned it, “Farhan Means Happy #babybro #happybirthdaytoyou #stayhappy #stayhealthy #staylucky #stayclose #loveyou #favboy #mine #farhanakhtar @faroutakhtar (sic).” Quick to comment, Farhan hilariously wrote, “Thanks Zo. Can you please not use images from my photo shoot last year. I’m a bit taller since then. Thanks. Love you. (sic).”

On the professional front, actor Farhan Akhtar has released the first official look of his upcoming film titled Toofan. Looking fierce and flaunting a perfectly chiseled physique, Farhan appeared totally focussed and ready to do some action in the ring on the new poster. The actor welcomed the New Year 2020 with a hope to bring the best of his talent with Toofan. He also revealed that the film is going to hit the screens on October 2.

Toofan features Farhan teaming up with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The duo has earlier created Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, arguably the most recognised film of Farhan’s career and one of Mehra’s bests. Interestingly, both Toofan and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag are sports dramas and it seems like that’s the strong genre Farhan wants to get associated with, at least while working with Mehra.

Farhan is joined by a stellar supporting cast in the film. Apart from Isha Talwar, Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur, Toofan also features Rajpal Yadav, Rishi Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Yashpal Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Manoj Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Darshan Kumar and Supriya Pathak among others.

Here’s wishing the star a brilliant year ahead!