Making headlines for his natural charms and royal manners, Sara Ali Khan‘s brother and Saif Ali Khan‘s elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan has been the girls’ recent crush on the block. The Pataudi prince, who has an uncanny resemblance to Saif’s younger days in the industry has many ladies swooning over him but looks like their hearts are in fragile hands as the handsome hunk was recently spotted at a party with a mysterious girl.

From the pictures that are currently surfacing the Internet, Ibrahim can be seen leaving a friend’s party with this girl who had her face hidden by her long tresses from the shutterbugs. Both Ibrahim and the girl were seen twinning in black casuals at the party.

Check out Ibrahim Ali Khan’s pictures with the mysterious girl here:

View this post on Instagram #ibrahimalikhan snapped last night at #dirtybuns #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 2, 2019 at 10:15pm PDT

Both Sara and Ibrahim share a great sibling bond. The actress, who debuted in Bollywood with Kedarnath last year, has also been talking highly of Ibrahim in her interviews. She makes sure to express that she and her brother always have each other’s back. In fact, in one of the interviews, while promoting her first film, Sara mentioned how it’s important for her to do good films and be humble with all because she wants to set good benchmarks for her younger brother.

Sara had also revealed how their parents have always been strict with them and have brought them without glamour and glitz. She added that neither Saif nor Amrita allowed her and Ibrahim to attend Bollywood parties or make appearances at events before they turned 18.