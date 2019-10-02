Actor Kangana Ranaut‘s sister and official spokesperson Rangoli Chandel tweeted a throwback picture of herself on Tuesday. It was a lovely picture that showed a young Rangoli from her college days. However, it was what was written in the tweet that broke hearts. Rangoli shared some bitter memories and revealed that it was soon after this day when a man threw acid on her face and tried to scar her for life. Later, in her tweets, Kangana’s elder sister mentioned that she had undergone as many as 54 surgeries but some parts of her body are still shapeless.

Rangoli also demanded death punishment for people who commit the heinous crime of throwing acid on a woman’s body. She first wrote, “Shortly after this image was clicked, the guy whose proposal I refused threw one litre acid on my face, I had to go through 54 surgeries strangely and simultaneously my little sister was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death for what ?….”, adding, “Cause our parents gave birth to beautiful, intelligent and confident daughters, world is not kind to girl child ,time to fight all kind of social evil … so it’s safer for our children 🙏” (sic)

The tweets that followed showed nothing heals one better and faster than the family’s love and support of the loved ones. Rangoli revealed how her husband used to make regular visits to the hospital to see her and be around her. She also said that Kangana helped her in healing and taught her the importance of letting go during the time when she wanted to curse the man who threw 1 ltr acid on her face. Rangoli’s tweet read, “I don’t know wat to say honestly I had given up on my life, my now husband bt back den jst a normal friend washd my wounds &waited outside operation theatres fr years vry supportive sister & parents collectively breathed life in to me.. can’t take credit fr wat my life is today🙏” (sic)

The successful entrepreneur later posted another picture of her face to highlight her ruptured ear that couldn’t be corrected and brought to shape even after surgeries. Rangoli revealed that the doctors took skin from all parts of her body to rebuild her face, breast and a totally damaged left eye. “Lot of people feeling sorry about the fact that I lost my beauty, honestly when your organs melt before your eyes beauty is the last thing you care about, even after 54 surgeries over a span of 5 years doctors couldn’t reconstruct my ear…”, (sic), she wrote, adding, “.I had lost one eye had a retina transplant, doctors took skin patches from all over my body and grafted my one breast which was severely damaged, during breast feeding Prithu I felt many complications….” (sic)

Demanding death sentence for such criminals, Rangoli said, “I stopped following the case, why not death sentence for these people? Beauty was the last thing I cared about I was university topper but best years of my youth went in operation theatres, even though I had 90 percent burn still no reservation for acid survivors (contd)” (sic)

Many of her followers were curious to know how she managed to do away with the feeling of cursing the man. Rangoli mentioned that thinking about his wehereabouts and the constant feeling of wishing bad for him was eventually hampering in her healing process. She concluded the discussion by tweeting about the ‘sadak chaap romeos’. “I do believe sadak chaap romeos are a big evil of our society and we need to fight the mindset not individuals.” (sic)

More power to her and to all the survivors who fought to get their life back and didn’t let their past destroy their future!