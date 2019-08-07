After the news of veteran filmmaker and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan‘s maternal grandfather J. Om Prakash’s death broke out, a string of celebrities from the Hindi film fraternity took to social media to condole his demise.

Prakash, who was known for his penchant of making superhit musical dramas that started with the letter ‘A’ is remembered even today for films such as “Aayee Milan Ki Bela”, “Aaya Saawan Jhum Ke” and “Aap Ki Kasam” in the 1970s and 1980s. The filmmaker breathed his last at his residence here on Wednesday, a close family friend said. He was 92.

“He was very active all through his career, making women-oriented films and an important functionary of the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association and other industry associations,” close family associate and veteran journalist Indermohan Singh Pannu told IANS.

Here’s what the celebs have tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “J. Om Prakash ji, producer, director of an eminence, passed away this morning. A kind gentle affable being. My neighbour, Hrithik’s grandfather. Sad! Prayers for his soul.”

T 3251 – J OM PRAKASH ji Producer Director of eminence, passed away this morning .. a kind gentle affable being .. my neighbor, Hrithik’s grandfather .. sad !! Prayers for his soul .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2019

Jimmy Sheirgillwrote, “RIP Sushma Sawrajji RIP J. Om Prakashji. Sad day. condolences to the families ..almighty give you the strength to bear the irreparable loss.”

RIP #SushmaSawraj ji RIP #JOmPrakash ji ..sad day ..condolences to the families ..almighty give you strength to bear the irreparable loss 🙏🙏 — Jimmy sheirgill (@jimmysheirgill) August 7, 2019



Kavita Krishnamurthy wrote, “Very sad to hear about the demise of Shri J. Om Prakash. A great producer and filmmaker. May his soul rest in peace!”

Very sad to hear about the demise of Shri J. Om Prakash. A great producer and filmmaker. May his soul rest in peace!#JOmPrakash — Kavita Krishnamurthy (@kavitaksub) August 7, 2019



Ranvir Shorey tweeted, “More bad news. One of the doyens of the Hindi film industry, J. Om Prakash passes away. Condolences to the family and friends. RIP. Respect.”

More bad news. One of the doyens of the Hindi film industry, J. Om Prakash passes away. Condolences to the family and friends. 🙏🏾 नमन। ओम् शांति। RIP. #respect https://t.co/7wK1dzO41Q — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (Ranvir Shorey) (@RanvirShorey) August 7, 2019



Kunal Kohli tweeted, “J. Om Prakashji. A legend of a filmmaker. RIP sir. You will live on through your films & evergreen music. Prayers and thoughts with the family.”

#JOmPrakash ji. A legend of a filmmaker. RIP sir. You will live on through your films & evergreen music. Prayers & thoughts with the family @RakeshRoshan_N Pinky Aunty @iHrithik https://t.co/EGq3UTrlXA pic.twitter.com/kk40tCG6AF — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) August 7, 2019



Luv Sinhawrote, “Condolences to you and the entire family Hrithik. J. Om Prakash was a lovely soul who contributed to the industry in so many ways. May you all find the strength to cope with such a terrible loss.”