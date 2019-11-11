On Monday, Boney Kapoor ringed in his 64th birthday, his family flooded the social media with their best wishes on his special day. Brothers Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor also took to social media to wish their ‘bade bhaiya’. The Mr India actor was the first one to walk down the memory lane and revisited the old golden days where the three brothers can be seen sitting down for a lively conversation. Anil shared a series of pictures of monochrome pictures on his Twitter handle where he can be seen sharing the frame with the birthday boy.

Considering himself lucky to have an elder brother like Boney, Anil wrote, “Happy Birthday, @BoneyKapoor! From growing up together to overcoming the curve balls life threw at us, we have come a long way & I’m really lucky to have an elder brother & friend like you. You’ll always be the one who I listen to most in our family!”

Have a look at Kapoor Brothers:

Happy Birthday, @BoneyKapoor! From growing up together to overcoming the curve balls life threw at us, we have come a long away & I’m really lucky to have an elder brother & friend like you. You’ll always be the one who I listen to most in our family! pic.twitter.com/2CfCvw2549 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 11, 2019



While Sanjay Kapoor shared a recent picture on Instagram where the two brothers can be seen smiling and posing. Going by the picture, it seems that the picture is from a festive celebration. He captioned th4e adorable picture with hearts and hugging emoticons.

View this post on Instagram 🤗🤗❤️ A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Nov 10, 2019 at 9:35pm PST

Apart from the brothers, Boney’s daughter Janhvi was the first one to wish her doting father on a special day. The ‘Dhadak’ star credited her father for her electrifying energy while extending warm wishes on his birthday! Not only did she share a lengthy heartfelt post, but Janhvi also went back in time by posting some really old pictures of the producer, one of which featured him like a toddler.



Boney Kapoor was married to late actor Sridevi, who passed away last year. The former has produced a number of her films including the famous Anil Kapoor starrer ‘Mr. India’ and Sridevi’s last starrer ‘Mom’.