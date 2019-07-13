Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor recently celebrated one of the film’s crew member’s birthday and made her day by wishing her in the most adorable way. A video of Ranbir having a conversation with the girl is going viral on social media.

Ranbir, known for his humble nature can be seen hugging the girl and wishing her. They ended the conversation with a handshake and smile.

The couple was in New York where they spent time with Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. During their stay in the Big Apple, Ranbir and Alia bumped into many fans of theirs and clicked selfies with them which later would go viral on social media.

Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. Earlier set to release in December 2019, the makers have now pushed the release date to summer 2020. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Speculations are rife that Alia and Ranbir are dating each other but in an earlier interview with Bombay Times, Alia spoke about her bond with Ranbir and said, “No. It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship. I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now”.