Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently in Varanasi shooting for their upcoming film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. The rumoured couple have been meeting their fans while their stay there and their latest picture is taking the internet by storm.

In the viral photo, Ranbir and Alia can be seen twinning in white as they smile and pose with their fan. Ranbir stood in the middle, wrapping is arms around Alia and the fan. Ranbir looked cool in his white t-shirt which he teamed with denims and black cap. Alia, on the other hand, went for a traditional look and sported a beautiful loose white kurti. Acing the no makeup look, Alia posed for the camera.

Earlier, a video of Ranbir Kapoor meeting his fan went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. The actor got trolled for allowing his fan to touch his feet and not offering a seat. In the viral video, the fan gets overwhelmed on meeting Ranbir and immediately touches his feet. Ranbir then sat on the sofa and his fan followed him. While Ranbir sat on the sofa, his fan sat on the ground and throughout the video, Ranbir did not ask him to sit on the sofa. This behaviour of Ranbir got netizens furious. While one user wrote, “Ranbir is so rude …ek baar b upar baithne nahi bola usko….is gadhe ko bhi iska fan banna tha,” another wrote, Is Rabir a God or something? Why is he not telling his fan to sit on the couch #disappointingranbir”.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was earlier set to release in December 2019, but now the makers have pushed it to summer 2020.