After filmmaker Ayan Mukerji took to social media to reveal Brahmastra will hit the screens on December 4, 2020, there are reports circulating that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will wrap up the films’ shooting with a 20-day schedule in Mumbai. The shooting will kick-start in March. The Mumbai Mirror report says that there will be a final 20-day schedule in Mumbai, where a romantic scene between Ranbir and Alia will be shot. There is also some patchwork that remains. It said, “The team will shoot some romantic scenes with RK and Alia and complete some patchwork with the rest of the cast.”

Well, the fans are glad that finally, Brahmastra has a release date as the film has been postponed twice before. Yesterday, Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce the release date as he wrote, “It’s final! Brahmastra releases on 4th December, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Brahmastra.” The film’s original release date was in December 2019. It was later scheduled for summer of 2020. The delay has reportedly been due to its heavy VFX work.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a video where Ayan, Big B and Ranbir can be seen seated on a couch. While Ayan was engrossed in his laptop and Amitabh in his phone, Ranbir is seen egging the director to seal the release date as people on the Internet are waiting and his parents keep taking a dig at him regarding the same. Irritated with Alia recording the whole conversation, Ayan tells Ranbir, “Please ask your girlfriend to stop recording” before spilling the beans. He finalises December 04, 2020 as the release date of Brahmastra and before he changes his mind, Amitabh sends out the tweet to fans while Alia jumps up in joy. She captioned the video, “Soooooo.. this just happened! Brahmastra 04.12.2020.. promise (sic).”

Brahmastra began its principal shooting in February last year, has been shot in Bulgaria, London, New York, Varanasi and Mumbai. It stars Ranbir as Shiva; Alia plays a character called Isha in the film. The film also Amitabh, Mouni Roy, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.