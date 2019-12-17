After being critcised for not speaking up, Bollywood celebrities actively took to social media to share their opinion on the ongoing tension between the students and the police regarding the protests against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). After Ajay Devgn, Anurag Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mahesh Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha, Dia Mirza and Lisa Ray among other, actors Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter on a Tuesday morning to express her anger against the attacks on the students at Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi.

Parineeti questioned the violence against the students and expressed her anger. She objected to India calling itself a democratic nation when voices of dissent are attacked and people are not encouraged to speak out against government policies. Her tweet read, “If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC.” (sic)

If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 17, 2019

Earlier, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt joined the protest and pledged to not submit any document to prove his citizenship if the need arises in the future. Director Anurag Kashyap who left Twitter a few months back returned to the social media platform to support the protests and condemn the attacks. Actor Taapsee Pannu posted a viral video of the student from Jamia Millia University and expressed how heartbreaking it was to see students being treated like criminals in the capital of the country.

Nationwide protests are happening at various educational universities against the Citizenship Act Amendment that was signed by the President on Thursday, December 12.