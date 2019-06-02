On ‘Cancer Survivor Day’, Ayushmann Khurrana‘s wife aka ‘warrior princess’ Tahira Kashyap who won her battle with cancer sent out a powerful message for all the brave souls fighting. This Cancer Survivor Day, she shared a video on Instagram where she boldly called her ‘scar’, a birthmark.

The video set in the backdrop of a hospital features Tahira laying on a hospital bed and surrounded by doctors. She starts by saying, “A small mark, a big meaning.” The one-minute twenty-seven-second clip carries a heavy message. Sharing the video, Tahira wrote, “I hope this video is taken in the right spirit. Not each of us has same cancer, or the same stage, or even the same circumstances”.

She continued, “But what is same within each of us, is the burning fire to survive, the hope to cheat any ultimatum given to us, the invincible human spirit which gives us the courage to endure and the will to revive, the resilience of a warrior… and all this sums up to the unlimited human potential that we all possess”.

Tahira had earlier shared about Ayushmann’s reaction to her battling cancer. Talking to HT Brunch, Tahira shared, “I could see it was emotionally taxing for him. He maintained his calm while juggling between his professional and personal life. All with that wonderful smile. Only a real-life hero can do that. When I broke down on hearing about the mastectomy, Ayushmann told me, ‘are you crazy? you were okay with the malignant cancer, but when the doc is talking about its removal, you’re crying? that’s so silly!”.

Tahira, the bold woman she is, never shied away from sharing pictures and videos of her scars. The first picture of her scar was shared by the filmmaker on World Cancer Day, February 4, 2019. With a long catchy caption, Tahira won hearts of many.

Tahira was diagnosed with early signs of breast cancer in September, last year and has been open about her diagnosis and treatment over the months.

Meanwhile, Tahira, who directed a short feature film titled Toffee, has turned director for another film and will announce the title for the same soon.

(With inputs from ANI)