Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan arrived at the 72nd International Cannes Film Festival yesterday in stylish outfits. The mother-daughter duo twinned in yellow as they walked the red carpet at the French Riviera. Now, Aishwarya shared a sneak peek of her second red carpet look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan teased fans with her second red-carpet look. She took to her Instagram handle to share a small clip of her gown. A while later, Vogue India shared her entire look on their official Instagram handle.

For her first day at Cannes, she donned a metallic off-shoulder gown and grabbed all eyes. Aaradhya, on the other hand, was dressed in a pale golden frock with a huge rose on one side of the strap and silver sparkling shoes. Both mother and daughter twinned in yellow outfits and nailed their red-carpet looks.

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. The film could not perform well at the Box Office. Reports suggest that the actor will be working with Mani Ratnam in his next. Earlier, DNA quoted a source as saying, “It’s a big-budget historical drama, which is being planned on the lines of the Baahubali franchise. It’s likely to be a bilingual project and star several other big names from the South Indian film industry”.