Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas set Cannes Film Festival 2019 on fire with their PDA moments and dresses. On Saturday night, PeeCee and Nick attended Vanity Fair’s Cannes Party and showed us their impeccable fashion sense. Priyanka Chopra wore a plunging Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini metallic halter dress with a thigh-split that showed off her toned leg. On the other hand, Nick Jonas wore a caramel-coloured blazer that complemented his wife’s metallic look.

Priyanka Chopra completed her look with a statement diamond earring by Chopard and paired her dress with black pencil heels and black mini crossbody bag. She tied her hair in a ponytail and for her makeup, she glammed it all with a brown lip and smokey eyes.

While sharing the pictures and videos, Priyanka wrote, “Nigh Rider”. “Clearly can’t do a @bellahadid #goals! 😂@mimi Ure too funny! ❤️ @patidubroff@daniellepriano @maxeroberts”.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s pictures in a metallic dress:

View this post on Instagram Night Rider A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 19, 2019 at 9:37am PDT

Priyanka Chopra was also seen wearing a stunning orange shimmery gown by Tommy Hilfiger. The most gorgeous thing about her sensual hot dress was that it had a very deep neck and a thread knot kept the whole dress together. The dusky beauty completed her look with the statement gold Chopard earrings and tied her hair in a sleek ponytail.

View this post on Instagram 🧡 #Cannes2019 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 19, 2019 at 7:48am PDT

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink.