Sonam Kapoor is just killing it with her looks at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2019. She always manages to look stunning in almost everything be it in an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit or in Ralph and Russo collection. Sonam Kapoor does make us go weak in the knees with every fashion outing of hers. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor right now is hogging all the limelight with her high-on-style looks. At the red carpet, Sonam wore a Ralph & Russo couture white tuxedo which featured a glorious plunging neckline. The outfit had a long train like an extension to the jacket was yet another perfect addition to the ensemble.

Sonam Kapoor completed her look with Chopard jewellery, a green emerald necklace and earrings. Her hair was done into a neat bun and don’t miss her kohled eyes and petite stilettos.

While sharing the pictures on social media, Sonam wrote, “The French Riviera suits me.. In a custom @ralphandrussocouture tuxedo”

“Jewellery by @chopard 👠 by @jimmychoo Styled by @rheakapoor Assisted by @manishamelwani & @vani2790 Hair by @bbhiral Make up by @artinayar 📸: @thehouseofpixels

#chopardparfums #festivaldecannes#cannes2019 #SonamAtCannes”.

Check out the pictures of Sonam Kapoor:

Sonam Kapoor’s red carpet looks is styled by sister Rhea Kapoor.